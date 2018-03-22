Bangor
March 22, 2018
Bangor Latest News | Poll Questions | Closings & Cancellations | Susan Collins | Paul LePage
Bangor

Bangor bridge damaged by snow plow temporarily closes to vehicle traffic

Alex Acquisto | BDN
Alex Acquisto | BDN
A Bangor snow plow damaged the York Street bridge over the Kenduskeag Stream during the March 8 nor'easter, closing it to vehicle traffic.
By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff

A Bangor city plow truck earlier this month clipped and cracked a metal portion of a Kenduskeag Stream bridge that runs behind the Charles Inn to Bangor Savings Bank in downtown Bangor, closing it off to vehicle traffic.

“One of our plows hit the expansion joint and damaged it,” Bangor Public Works Director Dana Wardwell said of the York Street bridge. “It’s just a metal piece right on the surface.”

Bridges are built with expansion joints to allow the concrete top to expand and contract with temperature change without cracking, he said. A new metal expansion joint needs to be welded and installed, which should be done by early next week.

The damage occurred sometime during the March 8 nor’easter, and Wardwell said he thought it had already been fixed. He called a crew to the site to fix it Thursday morning.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like