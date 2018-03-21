2 eastern Maine standouts commit to Husson field hockey program

BDN file | BDN BDN file | BDN

March 21, 2018 11:29 am

Updated: March 21, 2018 11:32 am

Renee Pelletier of Stearns High School in Millinocket and Kayla Brooks of Brewer High School have committed to continue their field hockey careers as students at Husson University in Bangor.

Brooks, who was a defender for the Witches, plans to study criminal justice.

“Kayla is a hard worker. She brings energy and life to the team,” Brewer coach Sarah Estes said in a press release. “No one has a bad day when she’s around! She’s extremely motivated and gives 110 percent.”

Pelletier was an All-Penobscot Valley Conference defender as a senior for the Minutemen. She plans to study exercise science at Husson.

“Renee was a key player in our defense. I never worried about a ball when it went down her side of the field,” said Stearns coach Heather Girsa. “She always was able to clear the ball out and move it towards our offense”.

Coach Sabrina Smith’s Eagles went 14-6 last fall and won the North Atlantic Conference championship. Husson advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship where they lost 2-1 to 14th-ranked University of Rochester.

UMaine field hockey honored

The University of Maine field hockey team has been recognized with the 2017 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA National Academic Team Award.

Coach Josette Babineau’s team, which posted a 3.14 team grade point average last fall, was one of 74 Division I squads to receive the recognition.

The award is given to teams for achieving a minimum team GPA of 3.0 during the fall semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.

UMaine had a 12-6 record (6-2 America East) and shared the East Division regular-season championship with Albany. The Black Bears finished the season ranked No. 25 in the country.

Colby hockey tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the Colby College men’s hockey team’s NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship semifinal game against St. Norbert College on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Those wishing to purchase tickets and sit with other Colby fans should call 518-523-3330 and ask to be seated in Section 5. For those not concerned with seating arrangements, you can buy tickets online at http://www.tickets.com/search/?s=olympic%20center.

The game also will be webcast on ncaa.com at https://www.ncaa.com/championship/liveplayer/player?gameId=2833253&date=2018/03/23.