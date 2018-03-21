Presque Isle outdoor show set for this weekend

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • March 21, 2018 11:41 am

If you haven’t found time to head out to an outdoors expo yet, or if you’re one of those people who like to follow the weeks-long show circuit around the state, your attention ought to shift to Aroostook County this weekend.

The Presque Isle Fish and Game Club will hold its annual Sportsman’s Show at the University of Maine at Presque Isle’s Gentile Building on Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) Admission is $5 per person, with everyone age 10 and younger getting in free.

The show will feature more than 75 exhibitors from Maine, New Brunswick, Labrador, Quebec, and across New England.

Among the attractions: An L.L. Bean tent sale, the presence of the L.L. Bean Bootmobile, a presentation from Hal Blood of Big Woods Bucks, and food and table seating from the Riverside Restaurant.

And if you don’t get a chance to check out the Presque Isle show, don’t fret: You’ll get another shot at an outdoor expo the next week.

The 38th annual State of Maine Sportsmen’s Show is set for the weekend of March 30-April 1 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Show hours: Friday, March 30, 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, March 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, April 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The show always features plenty of interesting seminars, and is among the state’s largest expos.