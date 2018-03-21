Biddeford teacher steps out of classroom to compete in beauty pageant

Susan Costas Photography photo courtesy of the Journal Tribune Susan Costas Photography photo courtesy of the Journal Tribune

This year’s Mrs. Biddeford contestant in the Mrs. Maine America Pageant is a familiar face to many middle school students across the city.

Elizabeth “Liz” LeBlanc, a sixth-grade English and Language Arts teacher at Biddeford Middle School for the past 11 years, will compete April 22 for the Mrs. Maine America crown at the Doubletree Hotel in South Portland.

She’d never competed in a pageant before, but this opportunity was too hard to pass up.

“I had been asked if I would be interested in it a few years ago. At first I said no, but after seeing other women I know do it, I thought it looked like fun,” LeBlanc said. “I thought it would be a neat way to meet other women and get more involved in my community.”

LeBlanc grew up in Waterboro and attended Massabesic High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education at the University of Maine Farmington in 2000 and has lived in Biddeford for the past 13 years.

Without previous pageant experience, she’s spent much of the winter getting ready physically and mentally for the upcoming competition.

“I’ve definitely spent more time at the gym and watching what I eat,” she said. “I’ve attended a few workshops with other contestants to work on the ‘stage walk’ and practice interviews.”

Preliminary scoring by judges for the Maine Mrs. America pageant includes a four-minute private interview, a swimsuit competition, and an evening gown competition. The top pageant contestants based on their score will then be asked an on-stage question in their evening gowns and the judges will submit their final ballot placing them in the order they feel they should finish.

The state winner will represent Maine in the Mrs. America Pageant in August in Las Vegas, Nevada, and participate in numerous statewide events over the course of the next year.

According to LeBlanc, her husband, Don, her daughter, Hailey, and her son, Joe, are eagerly awaiting the pageant.

“Everyone has been supportive,” she said. “My husband has driven me and some other contestants in a few parades and he made a delicious meal for those of us who did Mary’s Walk this past weekend.”

Her family also has helped LeBlanc find exactly the right clothes to wear for the pageant.

“My husband and daughter have given their input on my wardrobe, which is helpful,” she said. “I actually bought my evening gown when I was shopping with the current Mrs. South Portland.”

She said one thing about being in a pageant that members of the public might not commonly know is how much the contestants support one another.

“We’re all friends on social media and cheer each other on for anything and everything,” LeBlanc said. “For the past several years I’ve done a fundraiser at the middle school for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and this year a few contestants made a donation.”

In Leblanc’s opinion, pageant judges are seeking specific traits in the winner they choose to honor with the state title this year.

“I think the judges look for confidence and a well-rounded woman. I’m sure they want a woman who will represent Maine in the Mrs. America Pageant with intelligence and grace,” she said.

As far as role models for personal inspiration go, several stand out for LeBlanc.

“It may sound cliche, but I’ve always admired Oprah. She overcame so much as a young woman to become so successful,” she said. “In my own family, I look up to my cousin Caryn. She’s a very strong woman and has always been a positive support for me.”

Being a new pageant contestant has been an eye-opening experience for her.

“I didn’t realize how many amazing things are going on in my community,” LeBlanc said. “I reached out to the Heart of Biddeford last summer, and I’ve enjoyed events like the monthly art walks and restaurant week.”

She says that the best thing about competing in a pageant is pretty simple.

“Making new connections with like-minded women and with my community have been the best things,” LeBlanc said. “It’s also pushed me to reach outside my comfort zone and become more confident. Many of my sixth-grade students think it’s pretty neat that I’m ‘Mrs. Biddeford.'”

And as far as the worst part of competing in the pageant goes, Leblanc said a few aspects are a challenge.

“Putting a swimsuit on in front of an audience,” she said. “Also, although it will be wonderful to see who wins, I’m sure there will be broken hearts for those that don’t place.”

