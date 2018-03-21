Portland police hold public outreach meetings on body camera plan

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 21, 2018 2:25 pm

Related Stories Portland police to hold meetings with public about body cameras

The Portland Police Department plans to start using body cameras next month, and Wednesday night is the public’s chance to learn just how the pilot program will work.

There will be two meetings held this week, and after more than a year of discussion of having officers wear body cameras, the pilot program is expected to begin this spring.

Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck spoke with city councilors on body camera guidelines in February, outlining what would be implemented, such as when and where officers will need to turn the cameras on, when privacy needs to be respected and what will happen if officers don’t follow the rules.

The goal is to have eight body cameras up and running by April 1 for the pilot program and eventually have more 100 police officers wearing them in the fall.

Chief Sauschuck mentioned last month that many of his officers are behind the plan and have actually volunteered.

For members of the public interested in joining the conversation, the first community meeting will be held Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Deering High School in the cafeteria and on Thursday at the Portland Public Library at 5:30 p.m.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.