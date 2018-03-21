Portland
March 21, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Austin Bomber | Delta Puppy | Appalachian Trail
Portland

Cumberland County DA won’t seek re-election

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Cumberland County District Attorney Stephanie Anderson in Oct. 2007.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
Updated:

Cumberland County’s longtime district attorney isn’t seeking re-election, leaving a crowded field of candidates vying to replace her.

Stephanie Anderson, a Republican from Cape Elizabeth who became the county’s first female DA when she was elected in 1991, did not file papers to run for a sixth consecutive term by the March 15 filing deadline.

Anderson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for her office confirmed that she is not seeking re-election, The Forecaster reported.

Anderson is one of two longtime Maine district attorneys who have opted not to run again, joining Penobscot County’s District Attorney of 33 years, Democrat R. Christopher Almy.

Five party candidates — four Democrats and a Republican — have filed papers to succeed Anderson. Independents have until June 1 to enter the race.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like