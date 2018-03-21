Cumberland County DA won’t seek re-election

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • March 21, 2018 11:08 am

Updated: March 21, 2018 11:16 am

Cumberland County’s longtime district attorney isn’t seeking re-election, leaving a crowded field of candidates vying to replace her.

Stephanie Anderson, a Republican from Cape Elizabeth who became the county’s first female DA when she was elected in 1991, did not file papers to run for a sixth consecutive term by the March 15 filing deadline.

Anderson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for her office confirmed that she is not seeking re-election, The Forecaster reported.

Anderson is one of two longtime Maine district attorneys who have opted not to run again, joining Penobscot County’s District Attorney of 33 years, Democrat R. Christopher Almy.

Five party candidates — four Democrats and a Republican — have filed papers to succeed Anderson. Independents have until June 1 to enter the race.

