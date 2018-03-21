Maine town will vote again on whether to dump police department

Lincoln County News | BDN Lincoln County News | BDN

By Staff Report, Lincoln County News • March 21, 2018 10:23 am

Wiscasset voters will again consider whether the town should eliminate its police department.

That decision will be made at the annual town meeting by referendum in June.

The Wiscasset Board of Selectmen voted Thursday, March 15, to place the question on the town meeting warrant.

At Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, Wiscasset police Chief Jeffrey Lange expressed displeasure with the selectmen’s decision.

Lange was not present at Thursday’s meeting. During the public-comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, he asked why the selectmen decided to ask the voters about the police department again.

In June 2015, Wiscasset voted 342-209 against the discontinuation of the police department.

Selectman Jeff Slack said he asked the board to place the question on the warrant.

Lange talked about the importance of the police department and compared the response time of the police department and the response time of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to response times in other local communities.

Lange then asked the selectmen to reconsider their vote.

Also in June 2015, Wiscasset voted 464-81 against the discontinuation of the Wiscasset Ambulance Service.

This year, the town requested a quote from Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service Inc. to provide ambulance service in place of Wiscasset Ambulance.

