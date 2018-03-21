Hampden town councilor resigns, triggering special election

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • March 21, 2018 4:02 pm

A two-term Hampden town councilor resigned on Monday, saying he wanted to pay more attention to his job and family.

Councilor Greg Sirois announced his resignation from the seven-person council at its March 19 meeting. His term would have expired in December.

“We’re getting into a point where the budget season’s coming up, and we have to hire a new town manager, and the combination of both is really pulling on me,” said Sirois, who has two kids, ages 10 and 13.

Sirois’ premature departure means Hampden will hold a special election on June 12 to elect a resident for the at-large seat to serve the remainder of the term, Town Manager Angus Jennings said. Jennings also announced his resignation in January and will leave his post in June.

Nomination papers will be available in the town office on Thursday, March 21 and will need to be returned by Monday, April 9, Jennings said. The winner of the special election will have the opportunity to run for a full three-year term in the November election.

