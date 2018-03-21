Judge: Riverview lawsuit alleging mistreatment, patient neglect can move forward

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Jennifer Mitchell, Maine Public • March 21, 2018 2:01 pm

Updated: March 21, 2018 2:20 pm

A judge has ruled that a lawsuit alleging patient neglect and worker mistreatment at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta can go forward this spring.

Jennifer Taghavidinani, of Oakland, filed suit in 2016 saying she experienced harassment while employed by the center and that patients were not receiving adequate care.

The Kennebec Journal reports that the suit also asserts that Taghavidinani was punished for complaining about work conditions and the treatment of patients.

A federal judge recently ruled that the lawsuit can go to trial in May.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.