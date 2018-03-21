Rising star chef, husband indicted for alleged theft, check fraud in Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • March 21, 2018 1:27 pm

Updated: March 21, 2018 2:20 pm

The owners of a closed Portland restaurant have been indicted on theft and check kiting charges, according to the Cumberland County district attorney’s office.

Acclaimed chef Shannon Bard, 47, and her husband, Thomas Bard, 62, both of Kennebunk, closed Zapoteca in June amid financial difficulties that led to lawsuits filed by creditors, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Zapoteca, a Mexican restaurant on Fore Street, was favorably reviewed. Shannon Bard had appeared on the popular Food Network competition shows “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Kitchen Inferno” and published a cookbook prior to the restaurant’s closing.

The couple in 2016 opened a restaurant and cooking school in Kennebunk. Shannon Bard told the Bangor Daily News last year that they closed Zapoteca to concentrate on those businesses and their children.

Shannon Bard was indicted on one count each of theft by unauthorized taking and negotiating a worthless instrument, both Class C counts. Thomas Bard was indicted on the same charges but they are Class B counts.

The threshold for a Class C theft is $1,000. The threshold for a Class B theft is $10,000.

According to WGME, CBS 13, Shannon Bard is accused of writing 15 bad checks totaling more than $8,000 to Bow Street Distribution between March and June of last year, while Tom Bard is accused of writing 21 bad checks to the same distributor totaling more than $10,000.

If convicted, Shannon Bard faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Thomas Bard faces up to 10 years in prison and fine of up to $20,000. Both also could be ordered to pay restitution.

Neither the restaurant nor the Bards have filed for bankruptcy, according a search of Maine’s U.S. Bankruptcy Court records.

