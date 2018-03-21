Cleanup continues at site of Belgrade fuel leak

The Associated Press • March 21, 2018 2:28 pm

BELGRADE, Maine — Maine environmental officials continue to clean up a fuel leak that was caused by a plow truck that backed into a gasoline pump last week.

The Portland Press Herald reports state officials led cleanup efforts this week at Christy’s Country Store in Belgrade. Officials say about 1,800 gallons of fuel were spilled when the truck accidentally struck the pump.

David Madore, communications director for the state Department of Environmental Protection, says about 200 cubic yards of contaminated snow and an equal amount of contaminated soil has been removed from the area. Madore says the department started testing area wells for contaminants.

The driver of the plow truck was issued a summons for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Officials estimate the crash caused about $12,000 in damage.

