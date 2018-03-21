Symphony takes concertgoers over the rainbow to the Emerald City

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • March 21, 2018 5:17 pm

Members of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra were bathed Sunday in the bright light of the Emerald City at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono as they carried concertgoers down the Yellow Brick Road to musical joy.

The emerald slowly faded to green and was joined by violet, indigo, blue, yellow, orange and red to form a rainbow projected above and behind the musicians. That allowed the audience to experience the thrill of going over the rainbow to an enchanted land and the joy of returning home.

It was all part of the BSO’s annual pops concert “The Wonderful Music of Oz” that included guest solo performers and Divisi, a Bangor-based choral group. The show featured music from the classic 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz” and the Oz-themed hit Broadway musicals, “The Wiz” and “Wicked.”

Last year, Music Director Lucas Richman wowed Star Wars fans with the music composer John Williams wrote for the seven films in the now classic science fiction series. Brief appearances by robot R2D2 and sometime villain Darth Vader along with introductions by the maestro were all that interrupted the music.

Despite the large number of musicians on stage, the Oz concert took on a cabaret feel with guest performer Scott Coulter acting as master of ceremonies. He talked about author L. Frank Baum, who published the first book about Oz in 1900 and the making of the iconic film, shot in black and white and technicolor.

Coulter, an award-winning singer in New York City, was joined by Broadway performers Kelli Rabke and Blaine Kraus, who sang some of the best known songs written about Oz. The singers were accompanied by John Boswell, guest pianist,

The 26-year-old Krauss, who played Simba in a touring company of “The Lion King” and is performing in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway, showed the audience that he is an up and coming star worth keeping both eyes on. A natural crooner, Krauss stopped the show Sunday with a passionate rendition of “Defying Gravity,” the signature song from “Wicked.” It tells the Oz story from the perspective of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Coulter and Rabke are experienced professionals who gave fine performances but seeing Krauss’ was like watching a shooting star soar over the rainbow. He was dazzling.

The pops concerts allow musicians and season ticket holders let their hair down and enjoy a different kind of classical music. A little less schmaltzy talk and lot more razzle dazzle crooning would have would have made the journey just a bit more joyful.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will return to its classical schedule next month with a performance at 3 p.m. April 8 featuring works by Mozart and Beethoven. For information, call 581-1755 or visit bangorsymphony.org.

