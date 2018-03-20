Record-breaking Maine runner becomes first American to win NYC half marathon

NEW YORK — Ben True said his strategy was to hold back until the near end of a half-marathon, then use his speed in the final stretch, and “hang on for dear life.”
It worked.
The North Yarmouth, Maine, native was first American to win the 13.1-mile course in the 12-year history of the United Airlines NYC Half on Sunday.
So, that happened. Thank you @nyrr for such an amazing event. That wind, that cold, and oh, so many miles… Not sure I'm ready to give up on the short stuff yet, but sure was fun to go the distance. Hats off to NYC for the cheers and hospitality, and to all those runners out there today: thank you! #tiredpup #unitednychalf
True says he didn’t feel confident about his ability to win until the last mile.
He holds the American record for 5K road racing but had not previously raced longer than 10 miles. He said he’s not giving up on shorter distances but might mix it up a bit more.
