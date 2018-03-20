Maine Senate passes toned-down rebuke of neo-Nazis

Steve Helber | AP Steve Helber | AP

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • March 20, 2018 11:38 am

A controversial proposal to have the Maine Legislature condemn a violent neo-Nazi rally last summer in Virginia sailed through the Senate on Tuesday with the support of Republicans who opposed a previous version.

The concept was first presented in December to a group of legislative leaders, but Republicans on the 10-member Legislative Council blocked its introduction because of language that urged giving law enforcement agencies the authority to “investigate, detain, arrest and prosecute [groups] for crimes they commit or plan to commit as acts of terrorism.”

That language was stricken from the resolution that was supported unanimously on Tuesday. Inserted in its place was language protecting First Amendment rights, including freedom of expression and association, the right to attend meetings “without being illegally monitored,” and the right to belong to organizations “without fear of reprisal.”

Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, who led the opposition to the previous version of the resolution, said Tuesday in the Senate that “we don’t want any citizen surveilled based on their association. It’s un-American.”

Thibodeau thanked Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, and Rep. Rachel Talbot-Ross, D-Portland, for working with him and others to develop acceptable language.

Sen. Ben Chipman, D-Portland, who sponsored the resolution, supported language that calls on Congress to review and if necessary, strengthen laws against racism and hatred.

“Words are not enough,” Chipman said. “We need action.”

The resolution will now go the House of Representatives for further consideration.

