Midweek nor’easter to drop up to 6 inches in Maine

Gabor Degre | BDN

The Associated Press • March 20, 2018 6:53 pm

A powerful nor’easter approaching the East Coast will deliver a glancing blow to Maine, bringing the potential of up to 6 inches of snow in the midcoast area.

The National Weather Service says snow will begin falling Wednesday evening on the southern Maine coast.

Here's the latest on potential snowfall amounts Wednesday Night. The trend has been a bit farther south and east with the storm track so amounts have been lowed a bit in many locations. pic.twitter.com/82kPuEOY8i — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) March 20, 2018

Heavier snow accumulations are expected to the south, in the fourth nor’easter to hit within three weeks. Meanwhile, lighter snow amounts are expected inland and to the north.

It appears more likely that the next storm system will mainly affect downeast areas late Wednesday night and Thursday.#mewx pic.twitter.com/V5Rol1vAuM — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) March 20, 2018

In Maine, it’s been a snowy season with 128 inches in Caribou and 89 inches of snow in Portland. Both are far above average.

