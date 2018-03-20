Maine oil dealer reaches agreement to pay back hundreds of customers, 11 years later

Tammy Wells | Journal Tribune Tammy Wells | Journal Tribune

By Tammy Wells, Journal Tribune • March 20, 2018 11:42 am

ALFRED, Maine — A former oil dealer who took prepayments for heating oil from more than 300 customers 11 years ago has struck a deal with the state that would see him pay slightly more than 60 percent of the amount he owes to customers, over time.

The agreement between Nicholas Curro III and the state, struck before a hearing Monday morning at York County Superior Court, would see the former oil dealer pay $250,000 to the state in $2,500 monthly payments. Under that scenario, it will take slightly more than eight years to fulfill the $250,000 obligation.

Consumers who lost money would get a check annually, Assistant Attorney General Linda Conti, chief of the agency’s consumer protection division, told one man who had prepaid $3,000 for oil he never received following Monday’s court proceeding.

In 2010, Curro and his companies — Veilleux Oil, Perron Oil and Price-Rite Fuel — were ordered by the court to pay $393,735 in restitution to 313 customers for failing to deliver heating oil they ordered through prepaid contracts in 2007-08 heating season. He was also assessed a $250,000 civil penalty. Curro began making restitution payments, but stopped in 2013 after having paid just $7,000, according to a motion filed in by the state in December 2015.

“The goal is to get them something, sooner rather than later,” Conti told reporters after the brief hearing where the agreement was announced Monday. “I hope it’s a good solution. If not, we’ll be back in court. We’re trying to get the best deal we can. Collecting debts is not easy. All we can do is keep the pressure on.”

Conti said Curro has the ability to make a substantial payment each month, starting May 19.

York County Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas announced the state and Curro had reached an agreement. He said he would issue an order in the coming days, once the parties involved had submitted the written agreement.

The judge then issued a stern warning.

“If the defendant does not comply, he will be subject to future enforcement action, and I can assure counsel and those here today that it will be placed at the top of the docket,” said Douglas. “This case has gone on far too long. The court will not hesitate to enforce to the fullest extent of the law going forward.”

Following the court hearing, Real Credit of Biddeford said he and his wife Claire lost $5,000 when they prepaid for oil. Jeannine Morneau, who spoke for her parents, said questions remain.

“Part of me says this is better than nothing, but there are a lot of unanswered questions,” said Morneau. “Will there be interest on that?”

A court document prepared by the state had cited Curro’s ability to make what Attorney General Janet Mills described as “substantial income,” it went on to cite the couple’s “extravagant lifestyle and the resources available to Mrs. Curro,” and asked the court to determine that Curro had the ability to pay restitution and the civil penalty. That document recommended Curro pay $75,000 annually in monthly installments and further recommended that should he default, that the court schedule a contempt of court hearing.

Monday’s hearing saw about 15 former clients turn out, hoping to get answers about getting their money back.

“I feel terrible for the ones with health issues or other issues that may not see any reimbursement on this,” said Diane Cullen of Cape Porpoise, who prepaid $1,900.

Karl Stevens of Biddeford said he’s out $500, a small amount, he said, compared to others. But he attended the proceeding to be able to report the result to friends unable to attend.

Henry Thiffault said he prepaid Curro’s companies $3,000 for oil at homes in Alfred and Wells.

“I’m not angry for myself, I’m hurt,” said Thiffault. “I’m angry for everybody. All of us people have no power or say in the matter.”

Curro declined comment.

