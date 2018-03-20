Deputy happens upon wanted man who’d allegedly been on the run for 2 years

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN York County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Tammy Wells, Journal Tribune • March 20, 2018 11:56 am

LIMERICK, Maine — A man who allegedly ran from law enforcement on Friday, but was later apprehended, had allegedly been eluding authorities for two years. He was wanted on a number of warrants, including probation revocation in connection with a conviction for acquiring drugs by deception, police said.

A York County Sheriff’s Office deputy first encountered the man they later identified as Jonathan Clark, 33, of Limerick, on Main Street when the deputy attempted to talk with him, Sheriff William King said, but he was uncooperative, walked away and then entered a store. At the time, the deputy didn’t know the man’s name and had no reason to hold him, King said.

“The deputy conducted further research and was able to identify the person from previous arrests as Jonathan Clark, 33, of Limerick,” said King in a statement. “A query with the National Crime Information Center showed that Clark was wanted on a probation charge and had been on the run for approximately two years.”

The warrants included: unpaid fines associated with an indecent conduct charge; failure to appear in court on a theft charge in Cumberland County; an unpaid fine for violation of bail conditions for which the underlying charge was not available; and the probation revocation on the drug charge.

Clark ran out the back door of the store when deputies walked in to arrest him, King said. He was quickly apprehended and taken to York County Jail, where he was held without bail.

