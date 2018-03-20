State
March 20, 2018
LePage taps maple tree, highlights increase in syrup production

File | BDN
Gov. Paul LePage advises Brooklyn Tarbox, then-10, of Gorham how to hammer a tap into the maple tree on the Blaine House lawn in Augusta in this March 2017 BDN file photo. The Governor's Tree Tapping is an annual tradition to promote Maine maple syrup and highlight its contributions to Maine's economy, and also preludes Maine Maple Sunday, which will be held this weekend.
The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine — Spring flowers might not be blooming in Maine, but the spring sap is flowing.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage tapped a tree outside the governor’s mansion on Tuesday to mark the coming of Maple Syrup Sunday. Mainers celebrate maple syrup every fourth Sunday of March by visiting sugarhouses all over the state.

LePage says the state’s maple industry is “growing in output and importance.” The state produced more than 700,000 gallons of maple syrup last year, up 5 percent from the previous year. The number of taps also went up 2 percent and gallons per tap were up 3 percent. The state has nearly 2 million taps.

Maple Syrup Sunday has become a weekend-long affair, as many sugarhouses that open to the public do so on both Saturday and Sunday.

