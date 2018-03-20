Man indicted on felony charges for crash that caused woman to lose legs

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

The Associated Press • March 20, 2018 2:16 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — An 82-year-old Maine man has been indicted in a crash that caused a Portland woman to lose her legs.

A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Robert Carson on charges of driving to endanger and operating with a revoked license, both felony charges. The Portland Press Herald reports that 60-year-old Mary Anthoine lost both of her legs in the December crash, but survived.

Portland police say Carson crashed into Anthoine in a parking lot, while driving an unregistered SUV at the time.

Carson previously said he stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, and he expressed remorse saying he was “a mess” because of what happened. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

