Maine organizations partner to replace diesel buses with electric ones

The Associated Press • March 20, 2018 2:21 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Two Maine bus services are working together to bring electric buses to the state.

The Portland Press Herald reports Greater Portland Metro and ShuttleBus-Zoom are in talks to jointly apply for state and federal grants to replace diesel buses with electric vehicles. Metro general manager Greg Jordan and SH-Zoom director Al Schutz say electric buses run cheaper and are cleaner than diesel buses.

Schutz says electric-powered public transportation is viable now because of advancements in technology and financial support. Jordan and Schutz say the switch to electric won’t impact rider fees and could help expand service.

Metro and SH-Zoom must decide if they will partner with a manufacturer to apply for a Federal Transit Administration grant. Applications for the federal program are due in June.

