Package believed to be linked to Austin bomber explodes at FedEx facility
Eric Gay | AP
FBI agents work Monday at a scene near the site of Sunday's explosion in Austin, Texas. Fear escalated across Austin on Monday after the fourth bombing this month — this time, a blast that was triggered by a tripwire and demonstrated what police said was a "higher level of sophistication" than the package bombs used in the previous attacks.
The Associated Press •
The San Antonio Texas Fire Department says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a “percussion-type” injury not believed to be life-threatening from the blast.
The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight Tuesday.
Comments