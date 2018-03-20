Nation
March 20, 2018
Nation Latest News | Poll Questions | Nor'easter | Austin Bombing | Bangor Mall
Nation

Package believed to be linked to Austin bomber explodes at FedEx facility

Eric Gay | AP
Eric Gay | AP
FBI agents work Monday at a scene near the site of Sunday's explosion in Austin, Texas. Fear escalated across Austin on Monday after the fourth bombing this month — this time, a blast that was triggered by a tripwire and demonstrated what police said was a "higher level of sophistication" than the package bombs used in the previous attacks.
The Associated Press

The San Antonio Texas Fire Department says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a “percussion-type” injury not believed to be life-threatening from the blast.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like