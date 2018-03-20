Package believed to be linked to Austin bomber explodes at FedEx facility

Eric Gay | AP Eric Gay | AP

The Associated Press • March 20, 2018 6:53 am

The San Antonio Texas Fire Department says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a “percussion-type” injury not believed to be life-threatening from the blast.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.