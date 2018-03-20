Police: Maine man allegedly stole enough from storage units to fill two U-Hauls

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • March 20, 2018 2:51 pm

Police say a Thomaston man has allegedly been stealing from storage units in multiple midcoast counties for the past two years.

Joshua Vandine, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary and possessing a stolen gun, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

Police were able to fill two U-Haul trucks with allegedly stolen items found in Vandine’s home. Among the items were antiques, chainsaws, tools, coins, toys, clothing and hunting and fishing equipment.

Vandine is suspected in multiple burglaries and some of the thefts may date back to 2016, the release stated. The thefts are likely to have occured in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties.

Vandine is suspected of cutting the padlocks from storage units and replacing them with a padlock of his own.

“Owners who have not checked their own storage units in months could be victims,” McCausland said in the release.

Storage unit owners and renters who have discovered they are victims of theft can call Maine State Police at 624-7076.

