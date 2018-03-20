Former employee pleads guilty to stealing from Maine hardware stores

Lincoln County News | BDN Lincoln County News | BDN

By J.W. Oliver , Lincoln County News • March 20, 2018 1:06 pm

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — A former employee of Damariscotta Hardware and Randolph Hardware has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from the stores over nearly six years.

Albert W. Lawrence, 32, of Randolph stockpiled high-end power tools and many other items in a garage at his home, police said at the time of his arrest.

On Aug. 22, 2016, seven officers from the Damariscotta Police Department and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home.

The officers worked for more than four hours to inventory the merchandise, which filled two pickup trucks and a trailer, according to police.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to a single count of Class C felony theft by unauthorized taking on Feb. 20, according to court documents. The Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a count of Class B theft by unauthorized taking in exchange for his plea.

The plea was part of an agreement known as a deferred disposition, which delays sentencing and requires a defendant to meet certain conditions.

The agreement in the Lawrence case delays sentencing for two years. During those two years, Lawrence must pay $20,000 in restitution for the benefit of either the hardware stores or their insurance company, regardless of documentation of their losses. Once the insurance company provides documentation of its reimbursement to the stores, the total amount of restitution could be up to $48,358.

Lawrence must complete 300 hours of community service at a nonprofit and complete a mental-health evaluation and counseling, according to the agreement.

If Lawrence abides by the terms of the agreement, the court will dismiss the felony. He will instead plead guilty to two counts of Class D theft, a misdemeanor, and receive a sentence of 364 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended, plus one year of probation.

If he violates the agreement, he faces up to the maximum sentence for a Class C crime, which is five years in prison.

Lawrence will return to court for a hearing to determine the final outcome of the case at 1 p.m., Feb. 24, 2020.

Lawrence is free on “personal recognizance” bail in the meantime, which means his promise to appear. His bail conditions ban him from the stores and prohibit contact with the store’s owners, among others.

Lawrence worked for Damariscotta Hardware and Randolph Hardware from 2010-2016, according to Damariscotta police.

Lawrence’s intelligence and work ethic earned him Damariscotta Hardware’s first promotion of a non-family member to management, according to statements by company President Rob Gardiner and his wife, Roxann Gardiner. Rob Gardiner groomed Lawrence as a potential buyer of the company if the family decided to sell.

