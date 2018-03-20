Regulators vote to launch investigation of CMP’s billing, metering systems

Joel Page | AP Joel Page | AP

By Lori Valigra • March 20, 2018 11:27 am

The Maine Public Utilities Commission said Tuesday it would launch a formal investigation into Central Maine Power’s billing and metering systems following customer complaints about skyrocketing bills and poor quality service.

PUC Chairman Mark Vannoy and Commissioners R. Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis agreed to start a “technical forensic audit” to look expressly at metering and billing issues that have arisen over the past several months. Vannoy said it could take a while to get an auditor and conduct the audit because of the technical nature of CMP’s system.

On Feb. 27, the commission launched a summary investigation to collect data on whether all issues with CMP’s new billing system have been identified and whether the utility is responding to and resolving customer calls reasonably. The PUC cited CMP’s new billing system, launched as Maine was hit with the historic October wind storm, a cold snap and electricity supply price increases, as possible reasons for the high bills.

The summary investigation still is in its early stages. Vannoy said the audit information will be added to the summary investigation to speed up the discovery process.

The PUC will issue a request for proposals with a detailed scope for discovery as it searches for an auditor with technical expertise.

“I approve [checking] customer billing from the meter, whether it’s a smart [digital] or analog meter, all the way through to the creation and delivery of a customer bill, which includes both financial and usage information,” Davis said.

All three commissioners approved the audit.

CMP spokeswoman Gail Rice said CMP will issue a statement on the PUC ruling later today.

