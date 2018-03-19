Sports briefs

By Staff and Wire Reports, Special to the BDN • March 19, 2018 7:20 pm

North beats South 8-6 in Class B Senior All-Star hockey game

Camden Hills High School of Rockport’s Cam Christie had a hat trick and John Bapst of Bangor’s Jacob Larochelle broke a 6-6 tie midway through the third period as the North beat the South 8-6 in the annual Class B Senior All-Star hockey game at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth Saturday.

Old Town-Orono’s Jacob Dubay scored a pair of goals and Kennebec’s (Waterville-Winslow) Nick West and Hampden Academy’s Marcus Dunn collected one each with Dunn’s being an empty-netter.

Dunn and Brewer’s Jack Watkins each had two assists with Kennebec’s Cody Pellerin, Brewer’s Ben Byorak and Hampden Academy’s Seth Shawley each having one. Camden Hills’ Matt Czuchra stopped 14 of 17 shots and Dan Sprague of John Bapst had 13 saves on 16 shots.

York’s Jake Martin and Greely of Cumberland Center’s Matt Dubbert each had two goals for the South with Yarmouth’s Joe Truesdale and Cape Elizabeth’s Alex Glidden scoring the others. Glidden also had two assists with the other assists going to Dubbert, Truesdale, Yarmouth’s Dom Morrill and Cooper May and Gardiner’s Sloan Berthiaume.

Yarmouth’s Dan Latham (11 shots-9 saves), Kennebunk’s Keenan Gamache (14-11) and Gorham’s Garrett Babineau (11-9) shared the goaltending.

Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.

Lue said Monday in statement that tests have offered no conclusion about what the issue is and offered no timetable for his return. The coach said he feels he needs to step away “and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation” from which to coach the rest of the season.

“While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season,” Lue said. “My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the championship we are all working towards.”

The Cavaliers also didn’t say who would lead the team in Lue’s absence, though that responsibility could fall to associate head coach Larry Drew.

LeBron James said he was informed of Lue’s decision Monday morning at shootaround, saying it was “probably well overdue.”

“I knew he was struggling, but he was never not himself. He was just dealing with it the best way he could,” James said. “Once he leaves the gym and goes home, there’s things we don’t know, but he was the same every single day even though he was going through what he was going through.”

Twins SS Polanco banned 80 games after positive drug test

A big second half by shortstop Jorge Polanco helped push the Minnesota Twins into the playoffs last season. This year, they’ll try to start fast without him.

Polanco was suspended 80 games on Sunday after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. He became the sixth player to be banned this year under the major league drug program — one more than last year.

Polanco hit .256 with 13 home runs and 74 RBIs last season while starting 127 games at shortstop. The 24-year-old also stole 13 bases in helping the Twins earn an AL wild-card spot.

In a statement released by the players’ union, Polanco said he didn’t “intentionally consume this steroid.”

Polanco said he requested a substance from his athletic trainer in the Dominican Republic, but was given something else.

Former NBA player Glen Davis arrested on drug charges

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police say former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested in a Maryland hotel last month on drug possession and distribution charges.

WMAR-TV in Baltimore reports that Davis was arrested Feb. 7 at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen.

According to court records, the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis’ room.

Aberdeen police Lt. William Reiber told WMAR that police found 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside Davis’ room.

Davis was arrested and later indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

Davis’ attorney said Davis adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name in court.

Davis, a star player at Louisiana State University, went on to play for the Celtics, the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers.