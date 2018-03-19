Atkinson scores in OT to lift Blue Jackets past Bruins

Charles Krupa | AP Charles Krupa | AP

Ken Powtak, The Associated Press • March 19, 2018 11:19 pm

Updated: March 20, 2018 7:03 am

BOSTON — Cam Atkinson scored 2:55 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-4 victory over Boston on Monday night for their eighth straight victory, spoiling a splendid NHL debut for Bruins forward Ryan Donato.

Sonny Milano, Boone Jenner, Thomas Vanek and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blue Jackets. Nick Foligno had two assists, and Vanek and Jenner each added one. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots.

Atkinson cut in on the left wing and fired a wrister past Tuukka Rask for the game-winner.

Columbus moved into a tie with Philadelphia with 85 points, but the Flyers hold the tiebreaker for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the Blue Jackets hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Donato had a goal and two assists for Boston, which moved a point behind idle Tampa Bay for first in the Atlantic. Riley Nash, Brad Marchand and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins, and Rask finished with 20 saves.

The Blue Jackets trailed by two late in the second period before scoring three consecutive goals to take a 4-3 lead.

Just 25 seconds after Nash had give the Bruins a 3-1 lead, Milano redirected Ryan Murray’s slap-pass from the right point to pull Columbus within one with just over three minutes remaining in the middle period.

Vanek tipped in a shot from the slot, tying it 5:38 into the third, and Panarin put the Blue Jackets ahead off a faceoff with 8:30 left in regulation.

However, Donato slipped a short pass from the right circle to Krejci, who got the tying goal 20 seconds later while falling to one knee.

Jenner got Columbus on the scoreboard first when he redirected Vanek’s pass by Rask 4:15 into the game.

The Bruins scored three straight goals in the second to take the lead. Marchand tied it with his team-leading 31st of the season when he got the puck at the end of a 2-on-1 break, shifted to his right and tucked it behind Korpisalo 5:41 into the middle period.

Donato, a Hobey Baker Finalist after leading Harvard in scoring this season, pushed Boston ahead with a one-timer that slipped inside the near post from the right faceoff circle at 7:28. The leading scorer on the U.S. team at the Pyeongchang Olympics signed a two-year, entry-level contract on Sunday.

Nash’s power-play goal increased it to 3-1 as he banged home a rebound from the top of the crease with 3:28 remaining.

