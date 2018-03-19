Bishop to close Catholic school in Rumford due to waning enrollment

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 19, 2018 1:38 pm

The Holy Savior School in Rumford, which has struggled with enrollment in recent years, will close at the end of the current school year, Portland Diocese Bishop Robert Deeley announced Sunday.

A news release said Bishop Robert P. Deeley accepted the recommendation of the Holy Savior Parish’s pastoral council, finance council, school board and pastor to close the school, which is located at 115 Maine Ave. The closure will take place at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

“I know this was a difficult recommendation made by parishioners who worked tirelessly to find ways to keep the school operating,” Deeley said. “Unfortunately, many factors, including declining enrollment and financial projections, forced this decision. Be assured the diocese and parish will continue to provide faith formation to the children of Holy Savior, nurturing their spiritual, intellectual and emotional growth through alternative programs and ministries.”

Holy Savior School serves students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Fr. Nathan March, pastor of Holy Savior Parish, said the decision was a difficult one to make but, “there is a consensus that the school can no longer continue to operate without risking the financial stability and health of the parish.”

Catholic education in Rumford has been around for more than a century, with construction starting in 1912 and the school staffed by the Sisters of St. Chretiene. Holy Savior School is on the site of the original St. John’s School.

Deeley said the school will help students look into enrolling at another Catholic school in the fall

