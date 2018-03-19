Another nor’easter could dump more snow over Maine this week

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • March 19, 2018 10:44 am

Maine could be in store for more foul weather later this week if a storm that is expected to blow east over the mid-Atlantic coast turns north toward Nova Scotia.

The latest nor’easter — which would be the fourth winter storm to hit New England this month — could “affect mostly Downeast and East Central portions of [Maine] with some snow and wind Wednesday night into Thursday,” according to the National Weather Service.

Unlike the snowstorms that passed over Maine on March 8 and on March 13 and 14, the approaching storm is not expected to dump a large amount of snow. Forecasters have not predicted specific depth ranges for the possible snowfall, but as of Monday morning, lighter amounts of snow are expected for western and northern Maine, while relatively heavier amounts would fall along the eastern coast.

“The storm track remains highly uncertain,” forecasters in the weather service’s Gray office wrote in a statement.

Mark Bloomer, a forecaster in the weather service office in Caribou, said Monday that how much snow could fall depends on how far the storm is off the coast as it heads northeast.

“It could be windy, too,” Bloomer said. “The [snow] amounts are pretty uncertain because we don’t know how close it is going to come.”

Any snow that does fall would add to what has been an above-normal snowy winter for Maine, Bloomer said.

So far this month, Bangor has gotten more than 32 inches of snow, which is about 25 inches more than normal for March, he said. Since Jan. 1, Bangor has gotten 108.5 inches of snow, which is 50 inches more than normal this far into the calendar year.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.