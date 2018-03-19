Firefighter injured in South Berwick blaze

Shawn St. Hilaire | Portsmouth Herald Shawn St. Hilaire | Portsmouth Herald

By John Doyle, Portsmouth Herald • March 19, 2018 11:15 am

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — One firefighter suffered minor injuries as a fire caused heavy damage to a home at 95 Hooper Sands Road in South Berwick in the early hours of Monday morning.

South Berwick Fire Chief Joe Rousselle said the fire was reported at 1:48 a.m. He said one firefighter suffered a leg injury and was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire. Rousselle said the firefighter will be back on duty after two days.

The fire started near the roof of the home, according to Rousselle. Dry wood was ignited by heat in the chimney, which was coming from an operating wood stove, Rousselle said. Three people lived in the home, all were home at the time of the fire and none were injured, Rousselle said.

Fire crews from Somersworth, Rollinsford and Dover in New Hampshire and Berwick, Maine, responded to the scene. The fire was under control a little after 2:30 a.m., Rousselle said. Firefighters remained on scene for an extended period of time, Rousselle said.

