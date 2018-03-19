Delivery truck topples over in Limington

York County Sheriffs | BDN York County Sheriffs | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • March 19, 2018 9:59 am

The driver of a delivery truck full of Amazon merchandise wasn’t injured Monday when he drove off the road and toppled over in Limington, authorities said.

Predrag Manjerovic, 24, was driving a Ryder rental box truck on Sokokis Trail near Brackett’s Orchard around 5:20 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and then overcorrected, sending his vehicle into a roadside ditch, according to York County Sheriff William King.

The truck, loaded with Amazon goods, flipped on its side and leaked about 5 gallons of fuel and transmission fluid into the snow, King said. Manjerovic freed himself and wasn’t hurt in the crash, he said.

A passing driver reported the wreck to police, and local fire departments arrive shortly thereafter, King said.

The response included the Limington Fire Department, he said, which over the weekend was ordered to stand down by town officials from all duties except for medical calls because the department’s outdated fire gear didn’t meet a nationally recommended safety standard.

