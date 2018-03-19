Maine police warn about Facebook scam promising grant money

Paul Sakuma | AP Paul Sakuma | AP

The Associated Press • March 19, 2018 11:46 am

MACHIAS, Maine — Police in Maine are warning residents about a Facebook scam that promises grant money.

WMTW-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints about the scam. Police say Facebook users receive messages from people pretending to be their friends. The accounts offer a $12,000 grant through the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agency if users send $3,000.

Police say Facebook users should check suspicious messages and avoid sending personal information.

