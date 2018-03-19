State
March 19, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Death Penalty | Austin Bombing | Andrew McCabe
State

Maine police warn about Facebook scam promising grant money

Paul Sakuma | AP
Paul Sakuma | AP
In this Associated Press file photo, a girl looks at Facebook on her computer in Palo Alto, Calif.
The Associated Press

MACHIAS, Maine — Police in Maine are warning residents about a Facebook scam that promises grant money.

WMTW-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints about the scam. Police say Facebook users receive messages from people pretending to be their friends. The accounts offer a $12,000 grant through the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agency if users send $3,000.

Police say Facebook users should check suspicious messages and avoid sending personal information.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like