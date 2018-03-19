Maine fire department ordered to ‘stand down’ until it replaces old gear

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • March 19, 2018 9:25 am

A western Maine town has ordered its fire department to stop fighting fires “until further notice” after learning the department’s gear no longer met a nationally recommended standard.

Municipal officials in Limington made the decision upon discovering that the town’s structural fire gear — including helmets, jackets, pants and boots — were more than 10 years old, according to a statement from the town. That exceeds the National Fire Protection Association’s recommended age for retiring equipment.

“This requirement is meant to reduce the safety and health risks associated with poorly maintained, contaminated or damaged protective elements used by firefighters,” the statement said.

Town and fire officials could not immediately be reached for comment. According to a national database, the department is made up of mostly volunteers.

Until they can replace their gear, the town’s emergency personnel will only respond to medical emergency calls, the town said in a statement. Limington will rely on departments in neighboring towns to put out its fires, it said.

The town looking into the cost of replacing its outdated gear, it said, which can range in the thousands of dollars per suit. Officials also plan to see whether their spare gear meets recommended standards, and the town said it has contacted an outside firm to inspect all of its gear.

