FIU reopens after bridge collapse, mourning six lives lost

Susan Svrluga, The Washington Post • March 19, 2018 1:40 pm

Florida International University reopened Monday, four days after a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a busy road, crushing vehicles and killing six people.

The school had been closed for spring break. It reopened in mourning, with plans to hold a moment of silence at 1:47 p.m. Monday to mark the moment when the bridge fell.

The university’s president, Mark B. Rosenberg, said in a video posted to social media, “All of FIU mourns.” He offered deepest condolences to the families of the victims, naming first Alexa Duran, who had been a student at FIU. “Navarro Brown, Rolando Fraga Hernandez, Oswald Gonzalez, Alberto Arias, Brandon Brownfield. . . . We’re reminded of the fragility of our lives and the limits of our time here,” he said.

University officials’ focus is on helping the victims’ families, he said, and the school is cooperating with authorities as they investigate the accident.

On Saturday night, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department extracted the fourth car from under the concrete and metal. The remains of five victims had been removed from the scene; a sixth died at the hospital.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board remained on the scene, inspecting the rubble, interviewing people, poring over documents and gathering evidence.

University officials anticipated traffic problems, with Southwest Eighth Street closed indefinitely in an already congested area. Life at FIU, university officials told the community Sunday night, will be far from normal. “Please . . . be patient and kind to your fellow Panthers as we work through this difficult time.”

On Wednesday, the student government association plans to hold a vigil honoring the victims.

