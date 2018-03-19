Winds challenge firefighters battling Brunswick blaze

Sam Read | CBS 13 Sam Read | CBS 13

By CBS 13 • March 19, 2018 3:17 pm

Updated: March 19, 2018 3:17 pm

A massive fire at a home on Mere Point Road in Brunswick shut down part of the road for hours.

It happened Sunday around 1 p.m.

Portion of 1036 Mere Point Rd in Brunswick is closed while crews work this fire. Brunswick, Freeport, Topsham and others all here helping. Wind is super powerful. pic.twitter.com/FWkWjryfyY — Sam Read (@SamWGME) March 18, 2018

The Brunswick Fire Department and at least eight neighboring departments worked to keep the fire under control despite whipping winds.

Flames were seen bursting out of the roof.

No one was hurt, but the two people living inside are now displaced.

Happening right now— a large fire at a Home on Mere Point Road in Brunswick. pic.twitter.com/ChJ485mQAG — Sam Read (@SamWGME) March 18, 2018

The cause is still under investigation.

