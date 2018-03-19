Winds challenge firefighters battling Brunswick blaze

Midcoast
By CBS 13
Updated:

A massive fire at a home on Mere Point Road in Brunswick shut down part of the road for hours.

It happened Sunday around 1 p.m.

The Brunswick Fire Department and at least eight neighboring departments worked to keep the fire under control despite whipping winds.

Flames were seen bursting out of the roof.

No one was hurt, but the two people living inside are now displaced.

The cause is still under investigation.

