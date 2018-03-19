Bath teen struck by plow while running 5K

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • March 19, 2018 10:20 am

Updated: March 19, 2018 11:05 am

A 15-year-old Bath girl running in the city’s annual Shamrock Sprint 5K road race suffered minor injuries Saturday when she was struck by a plow on a pickup truck driven by a West Bath teen, police said.

The girl was running on Washington Street near Centre Street, nearing the finish line of the race, Bath police Lt. Robert Savary said Monday.

The driver of the 1984 GMC pickup, 17-year-old Lucas Groat of West Bath, was allegedly waving to someone running in the race when the plow struck the girl, Savary said.

She was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick by Bath rescue workers and reportedly suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges were filed as of Monday morning.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.