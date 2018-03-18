Angus King calls McCabe’s firing days before retirement ‘mean-spirited’

Jacquelyn Martin | AP Jacquelyn Martin | AP

March 18, 2018

Updated: March 18, 2018

U.S. Sen. Angus King on Sunday questioned the Trump administration’s firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just two days ahead of his scheduled retirement, calling the move “mean-spirited.”

“My problem is the timing and the way it all worked,” King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “It just seemed mean-spirited to come down on a guy within 48 hours of his scheduled retirement.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe late Friday, saying in a statement that the Justice Department’s inspector general and the FBI’s disciplinary office found that “McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions.”

McCabe, a 20-year bureau veteran who was set to retire with full benefits, will likely lose a significant portion of his retirement benefits as a result of his termination.

McCabe claimed in a statement to The Washington Post that he was being targeted because he was a witness in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

“This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally,” McCabe said. “It is part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day. Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the Special Counsel’s work.”

President Donald Trump has frequently been a vocal critic of McCabe, suggesting he was biased in support of Hillary Clinton. Trump also has vented about McCabe’s wife who ran as a Democrat for a seat in the Virginia Legislature and received donations from a political action committee run by a close Clinton ally. Trump reportedly asked McCabe during an Oval Office meeting last May who he voted for in the presidential election, according to The Washington Post.

Prominent Republicans also pushed back against McCabe’s firing on Sunday, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio who told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “he should have been allowed to finish through the weekend.”

King questioned the timing of McCabe’s dismissal before the inspector general’s report about his conduct was made public and whether the Trump administration pressured the Justice Department to take action against him.

“It was clearly rushed,” King said. “The whole thing appears … to have been compressed in order to take vengeance on this guy for some reason, and I don’t think that’s the way we should be governing.”

King said it’s hard to know whether McCabe’s firing was appropriate without the release of the inspector general’s report, but added that if McCabe had violated the FBI’s code of conduct, then “some punishment was necessary.”

Trump took aim at McCabe on Sunday after The Washington Post reported he kept memos detailing his encounters with the president, much like his former boss James Comey did.

“Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Trump’s attorney, John Dowd, on Saturday called on the Justice Department to end Mueller’s investigation, and Trump vented on Twitter about the investigation, writing “The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime.”

King, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is overseeing its own investigation into Russian meddling, said it would be a “huge mistake” for Trump to fire Mueller, whose investigation has already netted more than a dozen indictments and three guilty pleas from former Trump associates.

“The president keeps saying there’s no story here, they didn’t do anything wrong. If they didn’t do anything wrong, why are they going to such extreme lengths to undermine this investigation,” he said.

