Spring training roundup: Price pitches 4 scoreless innings in Red Sox debut

John Minchillo | AP John Minchillo | AP

The Associated Press • March 16, 2018 12:24 pm

Updated: March 16, 2018 12:41 pm

FORT MYERS, Fla. — David Price made his delayed spring-training debut for Boston, allowing one hit over four scoreless innings in a 7-5 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Price struck out five and walked one. An elbow injury limited to a career-low 11 starts last season.

“Felt good,” Price said. “I had really good fastball command early. I made good pitches when I needed to. I stayed away from the big part of the plate with the exception of a couple of fastballs. I thought it was a good day.”

Price was 6-3 with a 3.38 ERA last year. The 32-year-old left-hander is entering the third season of a $217 million, seven-year contract.

“This is March 15 and I’ve never had a four-pitch mix this early in spring training,” he said. “I’ve never been this far along even though I’ve only thrown in one game. I’m excited about it.”

Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs with a pair of doubles for the Red Sox, while Christian Vazquez hit his first home run — a two-run drive. Teoscar Hernandez had two hits and two RBIs for Toronto, while Steve Pearce had an RBI double and walked with the bases loaded.

YANKEES 9, PIRATES 5

Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer and a two-run double for New York, while Aaron Judge had an RBI double and drew a bases-loaded walk. Sonny Gray made his third start for the Yankees, pitching three innings and giving up three runs — two earned — on two hits and three walks. Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer off Dellin Betances, and ex-Yankees catcher Francisco Cervelli homered off Gray.

ORIOLES 1, CARDINALS 0

Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman made his third start, pitching five shutout innings and allowing two hits and a walk. Jack Flaherty, competing for a back-of-the-rotation spot, made his first start for St. Louis, pitching five innings and allowing one run — Jonathan Schoop’s fifth homer — on three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

ASTROS 12, NATIONALS 3

Dallas Keuchel pitched five shutout innings for Houston, allowing four hits and a walk. Marwin Gonzalez and Josh Reddick both had two hits and two RBIs, while Alex Bregman had two hits and two walks, scoring twice. Washington closer Sean Doolittle pitched a scoreless seventh, allowing a hit and a walk.

MARLINS 7, METS 6

Matt Harvey took the mound for New York, pitching five innings and allowing three runs, six hits and a walk. Harvey fanned eight, including his final five batters. Starter Dillon Peters gave up a hit and a walk, pitching two innings for Miami. Former Met Eric Campbell doubled in a run and scored for the Marlins. Amed Rosario had two hits and two RBIs for New York. The Mets used three straight bases-loaded walks to ignite a five-run ninth-inning rally that fell short when the tying run was thrown out at home.

TWINS 8, RAYS 1

Erick Aybar hit a two-run triple for Minnesota, while starter Kyle Gibson gave up one run on five hits, pitching five innings and striking out five. Nathan Eovaldi started for Tampa Bay, pitching 4 1/3 innings and surrendering three runs and six hits while striking out three. Denard Span hit his first spring double and scored for the Rays.

BRAVES 8, TIGERS 1

Mike Foltynewicz walked one in a start for Atlanta, pitching five shutout innings and striking out five. Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and hit a two-run home run his next time up for the Braves. Mike Fiers was roughed up in a start for Detroit, pitching four innings and allowing five runs on four hits and three walks.

ANGELS (SS) 10, ROCKIES 8

Mike Trout hit his first triple and homered for the second time this spring. Newly re-signed Carlos Gonzalez went 1 for 3 and scored a run in his spring debut for the Rockies. Andrelton Simmons returned to the Angels lineup after missing a week with a left-shoulder sprain and got a single and an RBI double for his first hits. DJ LeMahieu hit a grand slam to cap a five-run fourth inning for Colorado. Jefry Marte and Zack Cozart homered for Los Angeles, while Martin Maldonado connected for the second time. Roberto Baldoquin hit a two-out three-run home run for the Angels in the ninth in his first spring training at-bat.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, CUBS 2

Jason Heyward homered for the first time, a two-run shot off Robbie Ray, who gave up four hits and struck out four. Kyle Hendricks allowed one run and three hits in six innings while striking out seven. Nick Ahmed had an RBI double and prospects Ramon Flores and Christian Walker hit back-to-back solo homers with one out in the ninth.

REDS 10, INDIANS 6

Scott Schebler drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and is batting .519 for Cincinnati. Joey Votto added two hits for the Reds, driving in a run and scoring twice. Tyler Mahle, bidding for a spot in the Reds’ starting rotation, allowed two hits in five scoreless innings and lowered his ERA to 2.45. Francisco Lindor hit his fourth home run for Cleveland — a two-run shot — while Eric Haase hit a three-run inside-the-park homer.

ROYALS 14, DODGERS 8

Lucas Duda’s two-run single ignited a six-run first inning against Rich Hill, who retired just one batter and allowed seven hits. Prospect Ryan O’Hearn hit his second and third spring homers, driving in five runs for the Royals, while Frank Schwindel replaced O’Hearn and homered twice, driving in four runs. Alex Gordon went 0 for 3, striking out twice, and is batting .114. Corey Seager hit his first home run for the Dodgers, while Yasmani Grandal went deep for the fourth time.

RANGERS 6, BREWERS 5

Nomar Mazara and Ryan Rua hit solo home runs for Texas. Doug Fister allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. Eric Sogard hit his first home run for Milwaukee. Prospect Carlos Tocci stole his sixth base for Texas, while Delino DeShields swiped his fourth. Rangers closer Alex Claudio pitched a perfect seventh, striking out one.

WHITE SOX 7, ANGELS (SS) 2

Lucas Giolito went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits for the win. He struck out four and walked none. Chicago leadoff man Leury Garcia had three hits and two RBIs.

Los Angeles starter Parker Bridwell was touched up for five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 9.22. Chris Carter hit his third home run of the spring.

PADRES 9, GIANTS 7

Eric Hosmer, Chase Headley and Cory Spangenberg homered off San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija, tagged for five runs, five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. New shortstop Freddy Galvis had two hits and three RBIs for San Diego.

Brandon Belt hit his third home run this spring for the Giants. Hunter Pence had three hits, including a triple, and Andrew McCutchen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 2

Taylor Motter hit a grand slam and a double. Seattle starter Ariel Miranda gave up two runs and five hits with four strikeouts in four innings.

Paul Blackburn threw four shutout innings of two-hit relief for Oakland, striking out six. Matt Chapman doubled twice and drove in two runs.