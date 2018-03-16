Mainer set to retire as Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcer

Wendy Watkins | BDN Wendy Watkins | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • March 16, 2018 1:00 am

He took the microphone for his first play-by-play assignment in 1972 when he was at WABI radio in Bangor.

After a remarkable broadcasting career Steve Martin, who grew up in Brewer and Millinocket, is retiring as the play-by-play man for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

He will be honored by the Hornets during halftime of the team’s final home game on Sunday, April 8.

Martin, 65, has spent the last 30 years handling the play-by-play chores during the entire history of the franchise. He has also broadcast college football and basketball games for Jefferson-Pilot and Raycom Sports for over 20 years.

“To have been in this business for 50 years and call 30 seasons of NBA games is a feat that I never could have anticipated as a 15-year-old in Millinocket, Maine, or even when I first did play-by-play in 1972 at WABI,” Martin said in a release. “I’ve had the good fortune of working with dozens of great broadcasting partners, producers, directors and crew members and hundreds of coaches and players who helped make my job easier.”

Martin is a three-time sportscaster of the year in North Carolina (1989, ’94 and ’97) after being voted Maine’s top sportscaster in 1980 while at WABI.

Martin was a jack-of-all-trades at WABI including working as a disc jockey.

“He did everything,” said former WABI sports director, sportscaster and disc jockey George Hale. “He was as good as it gets.

“He did everything you asked. He was a team player from day one. He was very, very popular and he still is,” said Hale. “He was solid. You never doubted him. Everything that came out of his mouth was true. I never second-guessed him.”

Hale called Martin classy and said he had an old-time Maine work ethic.

In a story on the Charlotte Hornets website, Hornets president and COO Fred Whitfield said, “Since the inaugural season tipped off in 1988, Steve Martin has brought Hornets basketball to fans around the world. Whether it comes through the radio or television set, whether it’s a live game or a rebroadcast from 20 years ago, Charlotte fans know that familiar voice and that Steve is again going to transport them to the Charlotte Coliseum, Spectrum Center or whichever road arena their team may be playing in. He is one of the true icons of the history of the Hornets, right up there with the teal and purple colors and the pinstriped uniforms.”

Martin was the Hornets’ play-by-play man on both TV and radio at various times and even continued with them during their stint in New Orleans from 2002-2004 before they moved back to Charlotte.

He also served as the director of broadcast operations.

“It has been an honor and privilege to be part of Hornets history and I want to thank all the fans who have watched or listened over the years,” Martin said. “I hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as I have.”

