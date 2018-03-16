Patriots cornerback to make appearance at Sea Dogs game

Matt Slocum | AP Matt Slocum | AP

March 16, 2018 1:26 pm

Updated: March 16, 2018 1:28 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is scheduled to make an appearance at Hadlock Field, presented by Aura, on Monday, April 30, when the Portland Sea Dogs host the Trenton Thunder at 6 p.m.

Gilmore will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be available to sign free autographs on photos provided by the Sea Dogs from 6-7 p.m.

Gilmore was signed by the New England Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Buffalo on March 10, 2017. The former 10th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Gilmore spent five seasons (2012-2015) with the Bills.

In 2017, Gilmore appeared in 13 games with the Patriots, recording 50 tackles and 2 interceptions. A native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Gilmore played at the University of South Carolina, earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2010 & 2011.

In 68 career games with the Buffalo Bills, Gilmore recorded 14 interceptions and was chosen for the Pro Bowl in 2016.

The Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have hosted several Patriots players at Hadlock Field over the past several years including Jacoby Brissett (2017), Dion Lewis (2016), Malcolm Butler (2015), Shane Vereen (2014), Rob Ninkovich (2013), Patrick Chung (2012), Rob Gronkowski (2011), and Steve Grogan (2008).