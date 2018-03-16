College sports
March 16, 2018
College sports Latest News | Poll Questions | School Walkouts | Down East Prison | LL Bean
College sports

Jury awards $3.7M to former women’s hockey coach

Richard Tsong-Taatarii | AP
Richard Tsong-Taatarii | AP
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015, file photo, former University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey coach Shannon Miller speaks about the discrimination lawsuit she and two other female coaches have filed against the school, at the law offices of Fafinski Mark & Johnson in Eden Prairie, Minn. A federal jury, on Thursday, March 15, 2018, awarded Shannon Miller more than $744,000 for lost wages and benefits and $3 million for emotional distress. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Updated:

DULUTH, Minn. — A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to a former women’s hockey coach who sued the University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.

The jury on Thursday awarded Shannon Miller more than $744,000 for lost wages and benefits and $3 million for emotional distress.

Judge Patrick Schiltz will decide future wage and benefit damages.

WDIO-TV reports jurors deliberated for just over four hours before reaching their verdict.

UMD declined to renew Miller’s contract in late 2014 after she had been in the job for 16 seasons. Her teams won five national championships, but had failed to qualify for the postseason during her final four seasons.

UMD’s attorney emphasized a decline in the team’s performance. Miller’s attorney pointed to the school’s shifting public explanation for the nonrenewal of her contract.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like