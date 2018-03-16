Bowdoin women advance to Division III national championship game

March 16, 2018 11:10 pm

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team overwhelmed Wartburg, 90-62, in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Championship on Friday evening.

The Polar Bears (29-2) advance to the Division III Championship game for the second time in school history where they will face conference foe Amherst in the title match at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. Wartburg loses their first game of the season and ends their year at 31-1.

Baseball

New Mexico State 6, Maine 6

At Las Cruces, New Mexico, Tristen Carranza and Caleb Henderson homered to key a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Aggies to victory on Friday night.

Carranza’s two-run shot off relief loser Matt Geoffrion (1-1) tied it, then Henderson’s solo blast provided the margin of victory. Carranza also posted two singles and another RBI and Henderson added a single. Mason Fishback singled twice with two RBIs.

Chance Hroch (2-0) earned the win with one shutout inning in relief of Kyle Bradish, who allowed seven hits and five runs with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings. Brock Whittlesey earned his second save with two innings of two-hit ball and four strikeouts.

For UMaine, Danny Casals cranked a three-run homer in the fifth and added a run-scoring single. Colin Ridley (RBI), Jeremy Pena (double, triple) and Cody Pasic connected for two hits apiece.

Geoffrion surrendered five hits and three runs in 2 2/3 innings after Zach Winn allowed four hits and three runs (3 strikeouts, 4 walks, 1 hit batsman) over the first 4 1/3.

The Black Bears threatened in the eighth when Caleb Kerbs and Ridley singled, then advanced on Kevin Doody’s sacrifice bunt. However, Whittlesey fanned Pasic and induced Pena to ground out to escape the jam.

Whittlesey struck out the side in the ninth.

Softball

UMaine splits two games