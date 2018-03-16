Video: LePage grossed out by food-chomping blogger

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The Associated Press • March 16, 2018 2:51 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Reporters and bloggers, beware. Maine’s governor thinks it’s impolite to chomp food in his presence.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage became exasperated and used his hands to move a blogger who was munching too close to him during a news media scrum at the Maine State House on Thursday.

LePage was captured on a WMTW-TV reporter’s cellphone video saying, “Do you mind moving please?” as he attempted to push her back. Blogger Carol McCracken responded by saying, “Please don’t touch me.”

LePage said, “You’re eating, you’re eating in my face!”

McCracken retorted, “You’re the rude one, not me!”

He wiped his face before bounding away.

Reporters were outside the governor’s office to get his reaction to a judge’s ruling that he overstepped his authority by closing a prison.

