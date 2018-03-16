Former Florida gubernatorial hopeful forces GOP primary for Angus King’s seat

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • March 16, 2018 3:50 pm

Former third-party Florida gubernatorial candidate Max Linn will take on state Sen. Eric Brakey in the Republican primary for independent U.S. Sen. Angus King’s seat in June after qualifying for the ballot on Friday.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said that Linn, a Bar Harbor financial planner, was certified a day after the filing deadline for Maine primaries. However, Linn submitted the needed signatures by the deadline and the office merely needed more time to verify them.

The scene was chaotic outside Dunlap’s office in Augusta on Thursday evening as Linn and his team were leaving. The candidate instructed a campaign worker not to show a reporter notes on what was happening with his signatures and upbraided him, saying he “created this nightmare.”

Linn is a newcomer to Maine’s political scene, but he has a colorful political history in Florida, where he ran for governor as a Reform Party candidate in 2006. After that, he ran for Congress as a Democrat and he’s now running as a pro-President Donald Trump Republican.

His campaign started in January, while Brakey, a libertarian-tinged state senator from Auburn, has been running for King’s seat for the last year. Educator Zak Ringelstein of Portland is running unopposed in the Democratic primary to take on King in November.

