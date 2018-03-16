Letter to Oprah from Maine woman named Jesus Christ lights up the internet

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

March 16, 2018

Shutting down the prospect of a presidential bid, Oprah Winfrey has said repeatedly she will not run for president — unless she gets a clear sign from God.

Her best friend and “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King suggested on social media that perhaps that divine sign was sent from Maine.

Eighty-three-year-old Jesus Christ from North Waterboro is used to getting a lot of questions about her name.

“Most of them think I’m plain crazy and ignore me,” she said.

King noticed a letter Christ sent from North Waterboro to Winfrey.

King posted about the letter on social media asking Oprah if it was the sign she’s been looking for.

“Thank you father! He gets done what he wants,” Christ said.

Christ didn’t know Winfrey was waiting for a sign or that there was even speculation the television personality might run for president.

“If she does I’ll vote for her — that’s for sure,” she said.

But that’s not why she wrote the letter.

After legally changing her name nearly 50 years ago, she said she started writing letters to try to spread a message of faith, peace, and priorities.

“God and the Bible. I try to live every moment of my life under God’s will” she said.

Christ said she sent the letter to Winfrey because she likes her but had no idea it would get so much attention.

She said she’s talked with five other people named Jesus Christ in the U.S., but she’s the only woman with that name.

