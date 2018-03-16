Maine woman claims someone has been shooting her cats

Courtesy Karen Rasmussen via CBS 13 | BDN Courtesy Karen Rasmussen via CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 16, 2018 6:43 am

SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland police are investigating after a woman claimed three of her cats have been shot within the last year, all on separate occasions.

Karen Rasmussen of South Portland has three 11-year-old male cats that she’s been raising since birth. She said they’re primarily indoor cats, but they go outside when it’s nice out.

She said there have been some instances where they’ve gotten into fights with other cats and her neighbors have complained.

Despite her efforts to keep them indoors, Rasmussen said last June her cat Furball went outside and came back with a tethered paw.

She took him to a Scarborough vet who said the cat was shot with a .22 caliber gun or a pellet gun. Furball underwent six months of surgeries and rehab.

A month later, her second cat, Tippy, got out and came back with a bloody paw. Vets confirm the cat was shot with a pellet gun, and had to have its toe amputated.

On March 4, Rasmussen says her third cat, Squeaker, got out and came back inside crying.

The cat had been shot in the chest with a pellet gun and survived.

Rasmussen has paid more than $11,000 in vet bills and plans to move out of the neighborhood.

“I feel kind of targeted, it feels like someone is trying to intimidate me, or to basically kill my cats, and I think they are intending to kill my cats, especially if you shoot something with a .22, you’re intending to kill it, it’s pretty awful,” Rasmussen said.

The first case was handled by animal control, and then turned over to the South Portland police after the second instance.

No one has been charged at this time.

