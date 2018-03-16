New England
March 16, 2018
New England

Court to weigh rule that nixed Aaron Hernandez conviction

Stephan Savoia | AP
In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his acquittal for the murder in the 2012 deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez's murder conviction for the previous killing of Odin Lloyd was dismissed after Hernandez was found hanging in his cell several days later.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ high court will consider whether the state should get rid of a centuries-old legal principle that erased Aaron Hernandez‘s murder conviction after the former New England Patriots tight end killed himself.

[Judge overturns Aaron Hernandez murder conviction]

The Supreme Judicial Court recently announced that it will hear the former NFL star’s case and examine the legal principle under which courts typically dismiss the convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard.

Hernandez’s murder conviction in the killing of Odin Lloyd was dismissed after Hernandez was found hanging in his cell last year.

[Aaron Hernandez lawyer: Brain showed ‘severe’ case of CTE]

A single Supreme Judicial Court justice last year denied prosecutors’ request to reinstate Hernandez’s conviction.

Hernandez was acquitted of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado days before his prison suicide.

 

