Police investigate gunshots that hit homes in coastal Maine towns

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • March 16, 2018 4:25 pm

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of shots being fired near homes in Cushing and Friendship.

While some of the reported shots have hit homes, no one has been injured, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Patrick Polky.

Police began receiving complaints Thursday morning and have received more complaints today, though Polky said they are not yet certain how many homes have been hit by bullets.

The shots are reportedly occuring during the early morning hours, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., Polky said.

Deputies went to Cushing and Friendship on Friday to talk to homeowners about the complaints, he said.

“We are asking everyone, regardless of town, to be alert to unusual happenings and report things that are unusual. Please ensure you lock your vehicles when unattended and to lock your homes when unattended or sleeping,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Anyone with information about the reported shots fired is asked to contact Knox County Sheriff detective Donald Murray at 207-594-0429 ext. 723.

