Fuel truck crashes, spills 3,400 gallons of diesel in Jefferson

By Alexander Violo, Lincoln County News • March 16, 2018 3:13 pm

Updated: March 16, 2018 3:26 pm

A fuel tanker crashed and spilled an estimated 3,400 gallons of diesel fuel on South Clary Road in Jefferson late Thursday.

According to Jefferson Fire Chief Walter Morris, the single-vehicle rollover occurred at about 10 p.m. Thursday near 618 South Clary Road, or Route 215.

In an email, Morris said Jefferson Fire and Rescue first received a report of a rollover involving a diesel-powered pickup truck with diesel fuel leaking from the vehicle, but when Capt. Chris Rigaud arrived on the scene, he saw that the vehicle was actually a fuel delivery truck.

Morris said 14 Jefferson firefighters and first responders responded, with three fire engines and as well as a rescue vehicle to care for the driver, stabilize the vehicle, establish safe operation zones and prevent leaking oil from spreading.

Morris said firefighters first used booms, pads, plywood, and dirt to construct barriers to try to stop the fuel from spreading or getting into culverts. An excavator was also used, he said.

According to Morris, Deputy Fire Chief Darin Walker oversaw operations and coordinated the response of numerous other agencies, including the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Jefferson crews left the accident scene a little after 6 a.m. Friday.

Diesel Direct owns the truck, according to Morris.

