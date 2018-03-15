Reds hire former Red Sox manager John Farrell as scout

The Associated Press • March 15, 2018 6:20 pm

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cincinnati Reds hired former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell as an internal scout who will evaluate players already in the system.

Farrell was fired by the Red Sox last season after they lost in the Division Series for the second straight year, falling to the Houston Astros. Buddy Bell, who was hired by Cincinnati as a vice president and adviser in the offseason, reached out to Farrell about the scouting role.

“We wanted to get a fresh pair of eyes on the players in our system,” manager Bryan Price said Thursday. “He is a very good talent evaluator, especially with pitching. You have to understand your players better than any other organization.”

Farrell’s son Luke pitched for the Reds last season, including a game in Cincinnati against the Red Sox. Luke Farrell was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs during the offseason.