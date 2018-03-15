Senior guard to cap off impressive Husson basketball career at Reese’s all-star game

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • March 15, 2018 4:17 pm

Updated: March 15, 2018 4:57 pm

One of the state’s most prolific small-college basketball careers will end on a national stage Saturday when Husson University guard Raheem Anderson participates in the Reese’s NCAA Division III College All-Star Game in Salem, Virginia.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound redshirt senior from Miramar, Florida, is one of 20 Division III seniors from around the country selected for the game, which will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. The all-star contest precedes the NCAA Division III championship game, which is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

A link to view the all-star game will be available on D3hoops.com.

Players are selected from each of the eight regions of NCAA Division III along with two selections based on voting on D3Hoops.com and two at-large selections.

Anderson is one of three players from the Northeast region along with guard Tarchee Brown of Eastern Connecticut State and forward Jaqhawn Walters of Albertus Magnus College.

Anderson concluded his career at Husson with 2,429 points, third on the school’s all-time scoring list behind Ray Alley (2,657, 1991-1994) and Dana Wilson (2,471, 1970-1974).

Anderson also finished as the best free-throw shooter in program history, making 480 of 542 attempts from the line for an .886 career percentage.

In 117 career games played, Anderson also totaled 500 rebounds, 344 assists and 166 steals for averages of 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest

Husson went 107-32 overall during Anderson’s era on the Husson campus, though he missed 21 games after suffering a broken foot during Christmas break of his freshman season after helping the Eagles get off to an 8-0 start.

Anderson returned to action the following season and helped coach Warren Caruso’s club to an ECAC tournament berth as a sophomore in 2015, then led the Eagles to back-to-back North Atlantic Conference championships and NCAA Division III tournament appearances in 2016 and 2017.

After scoring a robust 26.3 points per game during the 2016-2017 season, Anderson was granted a medical redshirt waiver to return this winter and averaged a team-leading 21.1 points along with 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals.

Anderson also shot 89.9 percent (107 of 119) from the free-throw line in helping Husson to a 19-7 record and a berth in the NAC semifinals.

He was named North Atlantic Conference player of the year for the second straight winter and earned All-NAC recognition for the fourth consecutive year after leading the conference in points, points per game and free-throw percentage this season.

He also was named the Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches and Writers Association player of the year as well as to the NABC Division III All-Northeast Team and the D3hoops.com All-Northeast second team.

Anderson previously earned D3Hoops.com All-American honorable mention, First Team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference first team, D3Hoops.com All-Northeast second team and NABC All-Northeast first-team honors and was chosen as ECAC New England Player of the Year in 2017 while being selected to the NAC all-tournament team in 2016 and 2017. He was named the NAC tournament MVP in 2017.

The NCAA Division III Final Four is set to begin with the semifinals Friday as Ramapo College of Mahwah, New Jersey, (25-6) faces Wisconsin-Oshkosh (24-7) at 5 p.m. followed by Springfield (Massachusetts) College (22-8) against Nebraska Wesleyan of Lincoln, Nebraska, (28-3) at 7:30.

